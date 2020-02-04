Clear
BREAKING NEWS At least half of Iowa results expected by day's end, Dems say Full Story

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 11:15 AM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 5°
A cooler and drier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Big snow totals to the southwest; quiet weather for us

Image

Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Image

Golf course employee accused of swindling money

Image

Ice carving for SocialICE

Image

Iowa Caucus: Waiting for a winner

Image

Rally of the restaurants

Image

Impacts of redistricting

Image

A grueling road to the Iowa Caucuses

Image

High caucus turnout

Community Events