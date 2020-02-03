Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/3

Nelson's forecast brings in snow later this week

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 6:58 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
Community Events