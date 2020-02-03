Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/3
Nelson brings in cooler temperatures
Posted: Feb 3, 2020 5:36 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
28°
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
27°
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
30°
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
30°
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
27°
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Lengthy vehicle pursuit in Mason City leads to charges against 2 men
Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Iowa
Austin man accused of swindling around $500K from SE Minnesota golf course
Southern Minnesota cop who was shot in head is out of intensive care
Northwood woman pleads not guilty over phony cancer claim
Arrest made in damage at Iowa's State Capitol Building
Clear Lake chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching a child patient
StormTeam 3: Cold winter air on the return
Kansas City's Super Bowl celebrations could be seen on weather radar
First person outside of mainland China dies of Wuhan coronavirus
Latest Video
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/3
RPU gets best Fitch Rating
Caucus Analysis with Rayce Hardy
What makes the 2020 caucus special?
Remembering the 2016 caucus
Coronavirus & International Packages
How Iowa Caucus Impacts Minnesota Presidential Primary
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/3
Biden in Iowa
YMCA Moves Into New Building
Community Events