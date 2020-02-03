Home
Clear
Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday
Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday
Posted: Feb 3, 2020 12:39 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 12:39 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
30°
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
36°
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
34°
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
33°
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
Radar
Eye in the sky
