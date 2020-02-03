Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 11:32 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 11:32 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky



