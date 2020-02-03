Clear

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

How the caucuses work

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 7:37 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 7:37 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why the Caucuses matter in MN

Image

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

Image

Sean Weather 2/2

Image

Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

Image

Iowa Caucus Preview

Image

Sean Weather 2/1

Image

New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Grizzlies defeat Bulls in Pink the Rink game

Image

Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

Community Events