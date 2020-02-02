Clear

Sean Weather 2/2

Temps taking a dive for groundhog day

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
A beautiful weekend in store
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 2/2

Image

Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

Image

Iowa Caucus Preview

Image

Sean Weather 2/1

Image

New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Grizzlies defeat Bulls in Pink the Rink game

Image

Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

Image

Lourdes girls hockey uses three third period goals to defeat Delano

Image

Dodge County girls fall at home to Hutchinson

Community Events