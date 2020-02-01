Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions
Osage hosted the Top of Iowa Conference meet and was represented well.
Posted: Feb 1, 2020 9:54 PM
Updated: Feb 1, 2020 9:54 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Clear
37°
Hi: 34° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
37°
Hi: 34° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
36°
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
36°
Hi: 33° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
33°
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
A beautiful weekend in store
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
4-year-old Minnesota girl dies after being found in pool
Charles City teacher is finalist for 'Ag Educator of the Year'
'There's no doubt': Top US infectious disease doctor says Wuhan coronavirus can spread even when people have no symptoms
Second sentence for Hancock County drug bust
Clear Lake chase leads to criminal trial
Case of meth lab near the Franklin County Courthouse ends in probation
3 teens found shot to death inside Des Moines duplex
Rochester man pleads not guilty to bar assault
$13M fine proposed for podcaster behind racist robocalls about Tibbetts case
Off-duty firefighter helps pull woman from burning vehicle in Mason City
Latest Video
New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday
Plunging for Pink
Grizzlies defeat Bulls in Pink the Rink game
Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions
Lourdes girls hockey uses three third period goals to defeat Delano
Dodge County girls fall at home to Hutchinson
Sports Overtime highlights part two
Sports Overtime highlights part one
Fact Checking Politicans
The Future of Ramp 6
Community Events