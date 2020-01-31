Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory
View Alerts
Sports Overtime highlights part two
Highlights from the area's best games.
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 10:49 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Overcast
31°
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
30°
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
32°
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
30°
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Wintry mix & snow possible for Friday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
3 teens found shot to death inside Des Moines duplex
Second sentence for Hancock County drug bust
Catching up with the Ronnenbergs a year after life-changing lung transplant: 'Everything is changing'
$13M fine proposed for podcaster behind racist robocalls about Tibbetts case
Police: 2 from Rochester charged in string of alleged north Iowa crimes
Off-duty firefighter helps pull woman from burning vehicle in Mason City
SE Minnesota man facing robbery charge after alleged incident at liquor store
Iowa man convicted of sex trafficking three teenagers
Clear Lake chase leads to criminal trial
Woman pleads guilty to exploiting her disabled Albert Lea mother
Latest Video
Sports Overtime highlights part two
Sports Overtime highlights part one
Fact Checking Politicans
The Future of Ramp 6
Folwell Follies
1/31 Weather Sean
Channel One Food Bank gets new truck
Coronavirus impacting flights
Trump at Drake University
Caucus Demographics - impact of older voters
Community Events