Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Preparing for the Caucuses

KIMT News 3's Alex Jirgens shows us the action from Des Moines

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 5:17 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 5:17 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Wintry mix & snow possible for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trump at Drake University

Image

Caucus Demographics - impact of older voters

Image

Chlorine pollution in Austin

Image

Preparing for the Caucuses

Image

Klobuchar Confident Ahead of Caucuses

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Number of children in foster care declines

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Friday Snow Latest

Image

John Andretti dies at 56

Image

Grizzlies set to host 'Pink the Rink' game on Saturday

Community Events