Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 12:36 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:36 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Another foggy morning commute
