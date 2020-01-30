Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 6:48 AM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 6:48 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
17°
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 8°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
16°
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
21°
Hi: 27° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
18°
Hi: 25° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
19°
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Another foggy morning commute
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Off-duty firefighter helps pull woman from burning vehicle in Mason City
Man dies after fall into grain bin at Minnesota farm
'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss accused of breaking into man's garage while high on meth
Building destroyed, couple displaced after Blooming Prairie blaze
Nora Springs man pleads guilty to meth possession
Six former Shopkos in Iowa, including Cresco and Hampton, will be Dollar Fresh Hy-Vee stores
Vikings Hall of Fame DE Doleman dies at age 58
Mason City looking to fill empty storefronts
Logan Luft's legacy still being felt with nearly 1,000 names added to Iowa donor registry
Feds want reports of trains blocking roads
Latest Video
Elder care and vulnerable adult protection act
Libraries seeing more visitors than movie theaters
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
SAW:Alyssa Ustby
West Hancock girls hope to finish the season strong
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/29
Governor Tim Walz visits John Marshall
Organ donations up in Iowa
New additions at Cascade Lake park
Mayor Pete in Mason City
Community Events