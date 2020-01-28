Clear

Mock Caucus

Do you need a refresher on how caucuses work? We've got it.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:26 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:26 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Patchy fog, light mix for morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/28

Image

Mock Caucus

Image

Fire reignites at The Bakery

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Roots of The Music Man

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Sites of The Music Man - 4p

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Youth Baseball Grant

Image

Interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Image

Youth Straw Poll

Image

Push for Human Trafficking Curriculum

Community Events