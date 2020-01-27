Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Intercultural cities initiative
It's the first city to join the initiative
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:24 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:24 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
21°
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
19°
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
23°
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
21°
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
21°
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Patchy fog overnight
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Six former Shopkos in Iowa, including Cresco and Hampton, will be Dollar Fresh Hy-Vee stores
RAGBRAI announces 2020 route, overnight stops
Family: Officer Matson, who was ambushed earlier this month, set for reconstructive surgery
Mason City man charged for fatal Worth County collision
NTSB details the final moments of the helicopter before it crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and 8 others
Big changes on the horizon for athletics in northeast Iowa?
Search underway for wanted Rochester man who fled from authorities
Dozens of Rochester drivers find metal pieces in deflated tires, but why?
Iowa man arrested in Albert Lea on vehicular homicide warrant
Authorities say inmate punched Iowa prison guard in face
Latest Video
RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant
Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/27
Breaking down caucus candidates
Intercultural cities initiative
RPS Team disbands
Auschwitz 75 years later
Theatre Group Visits Roots of The Music Man
City Looking to Fill Empty Storefronts
Rochester drivers find metal pieces in tires
Community Events