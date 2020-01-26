Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Ranked Choice Voting
It allows cities to be more innovative in the election process.
Posted: Jan 26, 2020 11:21 PM
Updated: Jan 26, 2020 11:21 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
27°
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
24°
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Quieter weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
RAGBRAI announces 2020 route, overnight stops
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, among 9 killed in a helicopter crash in California
One injured in rollover north of Clear Lake
Iowa man arrested in Albert Lea on vehicular homicide warrant
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota
Charles City man sentenced for selling less than two grams of drugs
A woman shot and killed an ex-Illinois State Trooper and injured two other law enforcement officers at a cigar lounge
Man sentenced for 127 mph motorcycle chase
Search warrant: Man cut oxygen to Minneapolis-area hospital
Mayo Clinic on alert, monitoring deadly new coronavirus
Latest Video
Sean Weather 1/26
Celebrating the Chinese New Year with a tea party
Ranked Choice Voting
Hitting the slopes with the Rochester Nordic Ski team
High school students take part in fire training
Sean Weather 1/25
Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia
Century boy's hockey falls at home to Hastings
Kids enjoy sledding at Pine Island's Winter Fest
Iowa State girl's wrestling tournament results
Community Events