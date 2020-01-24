Clear

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part two

Highlights from the top games in the area.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:54 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:54 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Image

Iowa Senate working on gun legislation

Image

Report shows 3 in 5 Americans feel lonely

Image

Dan Feehan campaigns against so-called "Dark Money"

Image

Constant snow forcing homeowners to clear sidewalks again and again

Image

Minn DOT stocked with salt for winter

Image

Connecting those in need with local resources

Image

One-on-One with Dan Feehan

Community Events