Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24
Nelson's forecast includes the weekend
Posted: Jan 24, 2020 5:39 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
28°
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
32°
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
30°
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
30°
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Light snow and steady temps
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
431 pounds of marijuana found in Iowa traffic stop
Waseca high school players can't wear hockey jerseys to honor wounded officer
Mayo Clinic on alert, monitoring deadly new coronavirus
Trump Administration changing rules covering millions of miles of waterways
Authorities release name of man who suffered life-threatening injuries in I-90 crash
Water main work closing Albert Lea intersection
Remembering Kaitlyn, a 16-year-old killed by an impaired driver
Mason City man arrested for running illegal tattoo business
Rochester tattoo shop warns of illegal tattoo health dangers
Tracking roads: The latest travel conditions in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
Latest Video
Minn DOT stocked with salt for winter
Connecting those in need with local resources
One-on-One with Dan Feehan
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24
Norton at Mayor's conference
Expanding rural broadband
Mason City schools work with Iowa INET
Snow Plow Safety Course for Kids
Churches live stream
Support for Officer Arik Matson
Community Events