Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Nelson's forecast includes the weekend

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 5:39 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Light snow and steady temps
