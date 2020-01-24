Clear
Cafe fundraiser for officer Matson

B & B café is donating half it's proceeds to the family of Waseca officer Arik Matson

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 7:39 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 7:39 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
