Clear

Rochester Housing Market Outlook for 2020

Can housing keep up with growth?

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 6:41 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Housing Market Outlook for 2020

Image

10th Annual Autism Awareness Gala

Image

Gov. tours mall and Arena

Image

Ending Mental Illness Stigma

Image

Developments of Vision North Iowa

Image

New RCTC Memorial Hall

Image

Health Officials Monitor Deadly Coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Pancakes Fundraiser

Image

911 Outage

Community Events