Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Health Officials Monitor Deadly Coronavirus

We're talking to doctors at Mayo Clinic about the outbreak

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 5:42 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 5:42 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Developments of Vision North Iowa

Image

New RCTC Memorial Hall

Image

Health Officials Monitor Deadly Coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Pancakes Fundraiser

Image

911 Outage

Image

Byron high school grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another smattering of snow before the weekend

Image

SAW: Taylor DeFrang from Dover-Eyota

Community Events