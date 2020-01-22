Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
MADDIE ON FARMS
LOW MILK PRICES
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 11:25 AM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins
Mason City
Overcast
33°
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
34°
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
34°
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
31°
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Temperatures rally as snow returns
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Mason City man arrested for running illegal tattoo business
North Iowa traffic stop leads to trials in two counties
Mason City man sentenced for Floyd County sex abuse
Charles City man gets consecutive sentences for child sex crimes
StormTeam 3: SE Minnesota, northern Iowa under Winter Weather Advisory
Sheriff: Mower Co. rollover crash was result of assault
Tracking roads: The latest travel conditions in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
Kemps shutting down part of its Rochester operations
StormTeam 3: Another wintry system to finish the week
StormTeam 3: Snow Wednesday could bring a few inches
Latest Video
MADDIE ON FARMS
Ronald McDonald House Blanket Donations
Dairy farms increasing in Minnesota
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday
StormTeam 3: Another wintry system to finish the week
Austin girls use strong second half to down Albert Lea
Tuesday night hoops
Albert Lea boys upset rival Austin
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/21
Two NIACC basketball players arrested
Community Events