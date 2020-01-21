Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Warm Winter Welcome for UMR Students

They're easing back into the school year after break

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 6:04 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -5°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New information about lead exposure

Image

Plates to support law enforcement

Image

Minnesota needs Caucus Takers

Image

Iowans going to National March for Life

Image

New MN Emergency Operations Center

Image

Warm Winter Welcome for UMR Students

Image

Park the Phone Campaign

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/21

Image

Gym Renovation

Image

Student Speaks About Disability

Community Events