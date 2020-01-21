Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 7:31 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 7:31 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -26°
Rochester
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -19°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Warming Center update

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Midweek Wintry Weather Update

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Community Events