Clear

MADDIE LIVE AT MIDDAY

road condition update at midday

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 1:19 PM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 1:19 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins
Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 0°
several chances for snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MADDIE LIVE AT MIDDAY

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Safe Haven Pet Rescue

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another snow system Wednesday-Friday

Image

Sean Weather 1/19

Image

Mass Youth of Rochester host 'Unmosqued' film to prompt change

Image

The Rochester Raiders prove it's more than just a sport

Image

Riding for a Reason

Image

Counties pull plows off roads

Image

Sean Weather 1/18 2

Community Events