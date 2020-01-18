Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Sean Weather 1/18 2
Cold cold air is on the way and here to stay
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 10:48 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
-3°
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -29°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
-4°
Hi: 3° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -23°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
0°
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -21°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
-2°
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: °
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
-4°
Hi: 7° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -29°
More Weather
Blizzard Warning
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Blizzard warning blankets entire viewing area
January Blizzard: Some counties decide to pull plows off roads
Tracking roads: The latest travel conditions in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
Travel not advised on I-35 in north Iowa to Minnesota border
Snow storm robbers strike in Mason City
Messages from law enforcement, DOTs during winter storm
StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update; more snow coming
Two drug arrests in northeast Iowa
Wind Chill Advisory for entire area issued following Saturday blizzard
Truckers still putting the hammer down, even in bad weather
Latest Video
Sean Weather 1/18 2
Sean Weather 1/18
Rochester Fire captains promoted
Tracking Saturday's blizzard
Chris and George at the top of the 10
Snow plow drivers prep for snow
Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow
Snow and 18 Wheelers
When to call 911
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17
Community Events