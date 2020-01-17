Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Nelson's forecast includes snow and wind

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 7:51 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 7:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Image

Tow truck drivers prepare for snow

Image

Weather impacts on public transportation

Image

First at 4 Snow Storm

Image

Winter Weather can't stop early voters

Image

Winter kids activities

Image

Corn for snow fences

Image

Top of the 5 snow coverage

Image

Closing HIghways

Image

Winter Survival Kit

Community Events