Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Weather impacts on public transportation

We're finding out what RPT does during storms

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 6:38 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tow truck drivers prepare for snow

Image

Weather impacts on public transportation

Image

First at 4 Snow Storm

Image

Winter Weather can't stop early voters

Image

Winter kids activities

Image

Corn for snow fences

Image

Top of the 5 snow coverage

Image

Closing HIghways

Image

Winter Survival Kit

Image

Avoiding falls on icy roads

Community Events