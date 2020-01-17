Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Corn for snow fences
Farmers helping keep roads clear
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 5:38 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 5:38 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
22°
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
21°
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
25°
Hi: 24° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
23°
Hi: 22° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
21°
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Winter Storm Warning
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
StormTeam 3: The snow is here and strong winds will be soon
Snow storm robbers strike in Mason City
Tracking the winter storm: A breakdown by county
Tracking road conditions as winter storm hits southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
Messages from law enforcement, DOTs during winter storm
Winter Storm Warning issued for entire viewing area
Bishop Garrigan brothers have a shot at making history
Police: Man stole vehicle in Mason City, hid it behind a business
Living organ donor kick-starts chain reaction, helps to save 8 lives
Man who went missing in northeast Iowa is found
Latest Video
First at 4 Snow Storm
Winter Weather can't stop early voters
Winter kids activities
Corn for snow fences
Top of the 5 snow coverage
Closing HIghways
Winter Survival Kit
Avoiding falls on icy roads
RST preparing for snow
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
Community Events