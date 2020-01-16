Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Breast Milk donations needed

Shortage in North Iowa

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 6:37 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -12°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

winter sports tease

Image

Helping Homeless in Winter

Image

Breast Milk donations needed

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/16

Image

K9's Future in Question

Image

Winter Weather Impacting Ski Rentals

Image

Frostbite Prevention

Image

"Through Our Eyes" project on display

Image

Living Organ Donation

Image

Preparing For A Winter Storm

Community Events