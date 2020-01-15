Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Storm Watch
View Alerts
DMC Clean Energy Initiative
Getting 100% green by 2030
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 6:36 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
4°
Hi: 19° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
3°
Hi: 17° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -13°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
5°
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -14°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
5°
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
5°
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -14°
More Weather
Watching a potentially big storm
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Significant winter storm taking aim at the viewing area Friday into Saturday
Mason City women charged with embezzling thousands from Burger King
StormTeam 3: Winter storm likely for Friday with 6-8 inches of snow
UPDATE: Former North Iowa teacher gets probation for sex with a student
Police: Mason City man charged after allegedly bilking business out of thousands
Plow drivers on strike in snowy northeastern Minnesota
Man asks Iowa judge to let him engage in sword fight with ex-wife, her attorney
Two sent to hospital after crash north of Thornton
Prison sentence for Mitchell County child sex crimes
Mason City man pleads guilty to sex abuse...again
Latest Video
StormTeam 3 Tour in Northwood-Kensett
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15
DMC Clean Energy Initiative
Farmers Buying Decades-Old Tractors
Protecting Rochester's Trees
2020 MN Legislative Preview
StormTeam 3 Tour - Northwood-Kensett
Restoring a treasured memento
Warming Center
Legislative Agendas
Community Events