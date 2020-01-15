Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 11:36 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:36 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 10°
Watching a potentially big storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

