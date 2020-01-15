Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pharmacy returns to community

Chatfield will now have a pharmacy after going without one for more than a year.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 7:31 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 7:31 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 6°
Watching a potentially big storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pharmacy returns to community

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter storm likely for Friday with 6-8 inches of snow

Image

Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak

Image

Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/14

Image

Blood drive honors Joel Showalter

Image

Pitching a grand idea

Image

Fire destroys garage in Kasson

Image

Democratic debate: What voters here think

Image

Pharmacy returns to Chatfield

Community Events