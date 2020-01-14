Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

The Spartans offense was too much for the Tigers.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:52 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:52 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak

Image

Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/14

Image

Blood drive honors Joel Showalter

Image

Pitching a grand idea

Image

Fire destroys garage in Kasson

Image

Democratic debate: What voters here think

Image

Pharmacy returns to Chatfield

Image

Boxes of Cheer

Image

Pioneer Park Upgrade

Community Events