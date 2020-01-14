Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 3:27 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Does your car have a winter survival kit?

Image

Snowmobile safety suggestions from the DNR

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Community Events