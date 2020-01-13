Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:43 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Two more chances of snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Image

Supporting the Matson family

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

How to take care of your snowblower

Community Events