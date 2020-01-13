Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

15 year-old Spencer Douglas died on January 11th from his injuries

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:16 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:16 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Image

Supporting the Matson family

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

How to take care of your snowblower

Image

Supporting the Matson family

Image

Rochester's Riverfront: Reimagined

Image

Warming Center Gifted $100K

Community Events