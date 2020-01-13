Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Nelson's forecast includes snow and a lot of it

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Community Events