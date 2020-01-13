Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Opening Day of a New Session
KIMT News 3's Nick Kruszalnicki takes us inside Iowa's capitol building
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 5:43 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
27°
Hi: 26° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
28°
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
28°
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
26°
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Snow chances through the week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Flu leaves a 4-year-old girl blind in Iowa
Clear Lake business damaged in early-morning fire
Tracking road conditions: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
StormTeam3: Back-to-back-to-back-to-back snow on the way
StormTeam 3: Outlining our snow chances through the week
Chickasaw Co. authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 22-year-old who is autistic
Students moved off-site after bomb threat at southern Minnesota school
Police: $70 drug deal gone wrong was reason for Rochester homicide; suspect held on $2M bond
StormTeam3: Snow to roll across the area this evening
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Olmsted County snow plow collision
Latest Video
Warming Center Gifted $100K
Opening Day of a New Session
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13
Bamber Threat
Sex Ed Bill
Upmeyer Reflects on Career
Drug Deal Gone Wrong
Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday
Salvation army Head to Toes Campaign
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday
Community Events