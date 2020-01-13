Clear
Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow chances through the week
