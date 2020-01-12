Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Ice fishing for Ducks Unlimited
The funds will go towards Ducks Unlimited projects like wetland and lake restoration.
Posted: Jan 12, 2020 10:45 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
23°
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
21°
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Austin
25°
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
25°
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
21°
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Here comes the snow wave train
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
StormTeam3: Back-to-back-to-back-to-back snow on the way
Flu leaves a 4-year-old girl blind in Iowa
Chickasaw Co. authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 22-year-old who is autistic
StormTeam3: Snow to roll across the area this evening
Tracking road conditions: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
US hospitals raise alarm about higher-than-normal RSV cases in young children
StormTeam 3: High probability of heavy snow staying away from area
A chilly day for fishing at Mason City's Family Ice Fishing Derby
Stolen vehicle found running in a snowbank leads to 2 arrests in Rochester
Authorities identify man killed in Rochester shooting
Latest Video
Sean Weather 1/12
Ice fishing for Ducks Unlimited
North Iowa music icons to be inducted into hall of fame
Technovation program kick off
Playing outdoors; curling like it's meant to be played
Making Rochester community more dementia friendly
Annual family ice fishing derby
Grizzlies offense explodes in win over Milwaukee
Vex Robotics Tournament
Annual family ice fishing derby
Community Events