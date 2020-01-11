Clear

Pledging to complete the 2020 Census

The count determines how man seats a state should hold in the House of Representatives.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 9:38 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 9:38 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Here comes the snow wave train
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledging to complete the 2020 Census

Image

Elizabeth Warren returns to North Iowa

Image

Weather 1/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime; hockey and basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Alliant hike smaller than expected

Image

Senators from Minnesota standing up for Somali Americans

Image

Rochester shooting: What we know so far

Image

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Community Events