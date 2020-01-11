Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Pledging to complete the 2020 Census
The count determines how man seats a state should hold in the House of Representatives.
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 9:38 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 9:38 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
7°
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
7°
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
12°
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
12°
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
11°
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
More Weather
Here comes the snow wave train
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Authorities identify man killed in Rochester shooting
Authorities ID couple found dead in Iowa murder-suicide
StormTeam3: Back-to-back-to-back-to-back snow on the way
Stolen vehicle found running in a snowbank leads to 2 arrests in Rochester
Iowa board OKs lower rate increase for Alliant Energy; Alliant must refund around $7.5M
2 injured, including 1 seriously, after southeastern Minnesota rollover crash
StormTeam 3: High probability of heavy snow staying away from area
Mason City man arrested in connection to brutal attack that left man seriously injured
RPD: Man facing 2nd degree murder charge for Rochester shooting
Chickasaw Co. authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 22-year-old who is autistic
Latest Video
Pledging to complete the 2020 Census
Elizabeth Warren returns to North Iowa
Weather 1/11
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10
Sports Overtime highlights part two
Sports Overtime; hockey and basketball highlights from Friday
Alliant hike smaller than expected
Senators from Minnesota standing up for Somali Americans
Rochester shooting: What we know so far
Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session
Community Events