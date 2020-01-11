Clear

Weather 1/11

Lots of snow in bound

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 6:58 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Here comes the snow wave train
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

