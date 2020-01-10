Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10

Nelson's forecast includes snow and cold

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 11:29 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -6°
Snow and cold on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime; hockey and basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Alliant hike smaller than expected

Image

Senators from Minnesota standing up for Somali Americans

Image

Rochester shooting: What we know so far

Image

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Image

Working Towards a Brighter Future

Image

Improving water quality

Image

Iowa Legislative Preview

Community Events