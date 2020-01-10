Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Sean Weather 1/10

Snow storm to the Southeast

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 8:44 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 8:57 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Snowstorm missed us to the south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/10

Image

New ammendment for public schools

Image

Safe driving around semi trucks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/9

Image

Bertsch receives National Wrestling HOF plaque

Image

Building A Dynasty: The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Fodstad receives call up to MN Wilderness

Image

Kerry campaigns for Biden in Mason City

Image

Gathering for Officer Matson

Image

Buy your own library

Community Events