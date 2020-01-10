Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
New ammendment for public schools
Proposal would change the state's constitution
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 7:28 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 7:28 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Overcast
22°
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
19°
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
25°
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
23°
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
21°
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Snowstorm missed us to the south
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
StormTeam 3: High probability of heavy snow staying away from area
US Army: Soldier, 19, from Minnesota found dead at South Carolina base
Authorities say worker died in Iowa rock quarry accident
Parking problems could be over for one Mason City street
Crestwood High School installing vape detectors in bathrooms
Northwood man with many convictions pleads guilty again
Chaotic scene in Olmsted County courtroom as man tries to throw cell phone, $100 bills
Cerro Gordo County man claims lottery prize ... again
Officer Matson's condition improving as community comes together for night of prayer
Latham announces bid for Iowa House seat
Latest Video
Sean Weather 1/10
New ammendment for public schools
Safe driving around semi trucks
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/9
Bertsch receives National Wrestling HOF plaque
Building A Dynasty: The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies
Fodstad receives call up to MN Wilderness
Kerry campaigns for Biden in Mason City
Gathering for Officer Matson
Buy your own library
Community Events