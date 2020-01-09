Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Fillmore County Red Alert System
Designed to provide alerts for weather, missing children, crime and more
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 7:32 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 7:32 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
29°
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28°
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
32°
Hi: 45° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32°
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
28°
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Warmer air is here but not for long
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Family mourning boy who died on Make-A-Wish trip to MOA
Man in custody for Waseca police shooting has long criminal history
North Iowa motorcycle club paying off student lunch debt
Iowa officials investigating what they say was murder-suicide
Chaotic scene in Olmsted County courtroom as man tries to throw cell phone, $100 bills
Crestwood High School installing vape detectors in bathrooms
Accused auto thief arrested in Thornton
Charles City man going to prison for assault over missing flashlight
Police officer shot in Waseca is Freeborn County resident who was 'gravely injured' (with press conference video)
StormTeam 3: Details on weekend storm
Latest Video
Family Service Rochester new service
Fillmore County Red Alert System
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Addressing vaping at Crestwood High
StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday
SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth
Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings
Goodman reaches career milestone
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8
New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield
Community Events