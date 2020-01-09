Clear

Fillmore County Red Alert System

Designed to provide alerts for weather, missing children, crime and more

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 7:32 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 7:32 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Warmer air is here but not for long
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester new service

Image

Fillmore County Red Alert System

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Addressing vaping at Crestwood High

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday

Image

SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

Image

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

Image

Goodman reaches career milestone

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8

Image

New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield

Community Events