Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Goodman reaches career milestone
Goodman reaches career milestone
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 10:51 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 10:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Clear
20°
Hi: 17° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
18°
Hi: 14° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
21°
Hi: 18° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
21°
Hi: 18° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
17°
Hi: 11° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -1°
More Weather
Mix possible Thursday morning
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Family mourning boy who died on Make-A-Wish trip to MOA
Man in custody for Waseca police shooting has long criminal history
North Iowa motorcycle club paying off student lunch debt
Police officer shot in Waseca is Freeborn County resident who was 'gravely injured' (with press conference video)
Iowa officials investigating what they say was murder-suicide
Riding for a Reason: Local family raising awareness about mental health
Brotherhood of law enforcement rallying around southern Minnesota officer who was shot
Crestwood High School installing vape detectors in bathrooms
Accused auto thief arrested in Thornton
Charles City man going to prison for assault over missing flashlight
Latest Video
SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth
Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings
Goodman reaches career milestone
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8
New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield
Parking problems near Mercy
Addressing vaping at Crestwood High
First whooping cough death since 2013
MC Fire Dept. Responds to Record Number of Calls
National Take the Stairs Day
Community Events