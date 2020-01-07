Clear

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 1:37 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 13°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
