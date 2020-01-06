Clear

Reaction to Tensions with Iran

We're hearing from a local veteran and a U of M professor

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House fire in Dodge Center

Image

Body found in Rochester

Image

Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

Image

What does it take to fly for Mayo?

Image

Reaction to Tensions with Iran

Image

Krazy Mazes

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Surpasses $1 Million

Image

United Methodist Church Considers Splitting

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Film Rebate

Community Events