Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/2

Nelson's forecast includes snow

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 10:48 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Snow possible Friday
